Beldex Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.14 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $148.75 million and $1.14 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022025 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,903,120,858 coins and its circulating supply is 2,973,120,858 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency . Beldex has a current supply of 9,903,120,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Beldex is 0.05025564 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,279,542.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.beldex.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

