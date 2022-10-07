Benchmark Downgrades National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on National CineMedia from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

National CineMedia Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.93.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,551,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,470 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 151.7% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 168.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 638,641 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 8.2% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 263,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 219.6% during the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 245,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 168,413 shares during the period.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

