Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.70.

BERY stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,476 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,006,000 after purchasing an additional 415,879 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,512,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,629,000 after purchasing an additional 375,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,120,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

