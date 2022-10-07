Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Trading Down 7.7%

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Company Profile

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in Louisiana and Texas. Its principal assets are surface and mineral rights to approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

See Also

