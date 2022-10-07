Bincentive (BCNT) Price Tops $0.0115 on Exchanges

Bincentive (BCNT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Bincentive token can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bincentive has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and $13,165.00 worth of Bincentive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bincentive has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Bincentive Profile

Bincentive’s launch date was July 25th, 2018. Bincentive’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bincentive is https://reddit.com/r/bincentive. Bincentive’s official website is bincentive.com. The official message board for Bincentive is medium.com/@bincentive. Bincentive’s official Twitter account is @bincentivetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bincentive (BCNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bincentive has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bincentive is 0.01150626 USD and is up 9.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,950.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bincentive.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bincentive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bincentive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bincentive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

