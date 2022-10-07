Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.45. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bio-Path

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

