Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.45. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.