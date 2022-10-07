Biswap (BSW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.84 Million

Biswap (BSW) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Biswap has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Biswap has a market cap of $34.88 million and $19.84 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001305 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,010,239 tokens. The official message board for Biswap is biswap-dex.medium.com. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @biswap_dex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biswap’s official website is biswap.org.

Buying and Selling Biswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Biswap (BSW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Biswap has a current supply of 313,479,769 with 273,579,477 in circulation. The last known price of Biswap is 0.25762212 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $6,314,020.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://biswap.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars.

