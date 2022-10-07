Bitnity 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,086.00 (BTNTY)

Bitnity (BTNTY) traded down 35.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Bitnity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitnity has traded 123.7% higher against the dollar. Bitnity has a market capitalization of $16,649.58 and $10,086.00 worth of Bitnity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

Bitnity Profile

Bitnity was first traded on August 15th, 2022. Bitnity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,000 tokens. Bitnity’s official Twitter account is @bitnity. The official website for Bitnity is bitnity.com.

Buying and Selling Bitnity

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnity (BTNTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitnity has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitnity is 0.00003446 USD and is down -30.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $74.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitnity.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitnity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitnity using one of the exchanges listed above.

