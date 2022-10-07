BMO Capital Markets Lowers American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $96.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AEP has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.63.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $84.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.66.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

