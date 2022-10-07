BNP Paribas Upgrades Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.59.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Price Performance

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.