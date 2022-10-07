BoringDAO Price Down 18% Over Last Week (BORING)

BoringDAO (BORING) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 18% against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $391,484.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s launch date was May 25th, 2021. BoringDAO’s total supply is 494,873,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,843,082 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is theboringdao.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @theboringdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO (BORING) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BoringDAO has a current supply of 494,873,142.87200975 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BoringDAO is 0.0058738 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $321,497.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boringdao.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.