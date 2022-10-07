Boson Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $21.62 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Boson Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001186 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $21.62 million and $665,129.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol was first traded on April 14th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,710,862 tokens. The official message board for Boson Protocol is medium.com/bosonprotocol. The official website for Boson Protocol is bosonprotocol.io. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bosonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Boson Protocol has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 93,710,862.18 in circulation. The last known price of Boson Protocol is 0.2355275 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $584,336.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://bosonprotocol.io.”

