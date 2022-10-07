Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Reduced by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $41,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,020,927,000 after buying an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,892,000 after buying an additional 194,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,108,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 185,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,282 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX opened at $40.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

