Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324,096 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $279.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.44. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $267.10 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.