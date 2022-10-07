Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.9% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Chubb Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $187.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,454. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

