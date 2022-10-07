Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $561,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 91,498.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,116,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,926 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6,144.8% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,520,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,787 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 81,186.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 512,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,201,000 after acquiring an additional 512,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,332,000 after purchasing an additional 277,282 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.52. 302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $65.66.

