Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Ares Capital comprises approximately 1.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Ares Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.75. 29,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,174. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

