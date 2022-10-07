Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. Enbridge makes up 1.8% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 152,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,080. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

