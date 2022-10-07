Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,430 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,764. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

