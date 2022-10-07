Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 990 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 21,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

