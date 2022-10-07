BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 366,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,217,973 shares.The stock last traded at $2.59 and had previously closed at $2.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. Analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 5,447,910 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,709,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 1,631,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BRF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 493,437 shares in the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.