Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON:BRCK opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.91) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £226.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.00. Brickability Group has a 12 month low of GBX 73 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 111 ($1.34). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $0.96. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
