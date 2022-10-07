Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Brickability Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BRCK opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.91) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £226.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.00. Brickability Group has a 12 month low of GBX 73 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 111 ($1.34). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87.

Get Brickability Group alerts:

Brickability Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $0.96. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

Insider Activity

Brickability Group Company Profile

In other Brickability Group news, insider Susan McErlain acquired 24,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.68 ($24,150.17).

(Get Rating)

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.