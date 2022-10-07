Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $41,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.74. 4,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.65 and a 200-day moving average of $153.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.