Brokerages Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Target Price at $27.80

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.81. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $25.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,531,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,949,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,880,000 after purchasing an additional 323,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,385,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,522,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 83,366 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.