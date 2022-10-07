Brokerages Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target at $2,550.37

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,528.70.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,709.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,626.22 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,900.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,012.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 129.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 66.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.