Brokerages Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) PT at $103.38

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.38.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.
Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels
In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Price Performance
H opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.35. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
