Brokerages Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) PT at $103.38

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

H opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.35. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

