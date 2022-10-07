Brokerages Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Target Price at $23.80

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IOVA. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IOVA opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.54. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

