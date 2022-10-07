Brokerages Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) PT at $55.32

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ WDC opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Western Digital by 30.6% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 40,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $979,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.