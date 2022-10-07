Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.17

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.17 and last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 150958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.