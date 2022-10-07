BT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 12.4% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $44,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 245.9% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 69,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.78. 66,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $135.05 and a one year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

