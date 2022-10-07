BT Wealth Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 780.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $10.62 on Friday, reaching $269.14. 3,479,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,289,804. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $267.10 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.44.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

