BT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 451.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,968,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,484 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.