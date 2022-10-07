BTIG Research Trims Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Target Price to $115.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at BTIG Research from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. OTR Global cut Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.77.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $71.81 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.