Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $749.60

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 749.60 ($9.06) and traded as low as GBX 693.50 ($8.38). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 718 ($8.68), with a volume of 236,182 shares changing hands.
Burford Capital Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 35,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 775.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 749.32.
Burford Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is 623.88%.
Burford Capital Company Profile
Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Further Reading
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.