Bytom 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.01 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $15.88 million and $2.01 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00086668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00067086 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00030474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007845 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,770,988,969 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @bytom_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is https://reddit.com/r/bytomblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom (BTM) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BTM through the process of mining. Bytom has a current supply of 1,770,883,162.5. The last known price of Bytom is 0.00971768 USD and is up 7.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $2,125,364.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://bytom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.