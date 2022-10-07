CakeSwap (CAKESWAP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10,543.60

CakeSwap (CAKESWAP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. CakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $10,543.60 and approximately $42,029.00 worth of CakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CakeSwap has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CakeSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003194 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145789 BTC.

CakeSwap Profile

CakeSwap’s genesis date was October 27th, 2021. CakeSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,519,025 tokens. CakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @cake_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. CakeSwap’s official website is cakeswap.exchange.

CakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CakeSwap (CAKESWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CakeSwap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CakeSwap is 0.0001706 USD and is up 192.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cakeswap.exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

