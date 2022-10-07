Calix (NYSE:CALX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Calix Stock Up 3.5 %

CALX stock opened at $62.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69. Calix has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $80.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth $3,689,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 3,742.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,182,000 after buying an additional 1,463,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 5,103.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 225,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

