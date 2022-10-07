Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$90.00 at CIBC

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNQ. CSFB set a C$93.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.82.

CNQ stock traded up C$1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$75.60. 1,692,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$70.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.00. The company has a market cap of C$87.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$48.42 and a 12 month high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.0899998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.47, for a total transaction of C$148,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at C$1,063,580.54. In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.47, for a total value of C$148,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at C$1,063,580.54. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.75, for a total transaction of C$363,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,741,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$126,697,617. Insiders sold 59,780 shares of company stock worth $4,411,652 over the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

