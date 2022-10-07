Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$184.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$258.00 to C$184.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTC.A. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$215.08.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$151.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$160.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$169.22. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$145.22 and a 52 week high of C$196.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

