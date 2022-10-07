Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.27

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 10464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.15 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 153.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 139,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 84,482 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 62.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 44,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 149.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 152,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 91,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth $287,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

