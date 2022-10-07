CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 29 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,578 shares of company stock valued at $22,994,191 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,364.53.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,215.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,186.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2,113.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,649.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

