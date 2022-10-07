CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 82 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $485.23 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $515.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $482.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

