CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,428.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after acquiring an additional 549,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

