CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $717,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,521 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day moving average of $135.07. The company has a market capitalization of $174.84 billion, a PE ratio of 101.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

