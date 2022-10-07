CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,262,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,076,000 after purchasing an additional 104,635 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $1,168,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $286,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $2,183,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Stock Down 1.1 %

MET stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.