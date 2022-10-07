CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $787,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.