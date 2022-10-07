CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 1,390 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,273 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

