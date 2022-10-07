CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 255 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 14.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 21.7% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 32,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 40,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $175.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $4.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

