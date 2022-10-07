CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 2,256 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,398,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after buying an additional 51,479 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 277,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.