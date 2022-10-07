Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Decreased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4,959.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,780,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,197,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,963 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,238.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 55,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 54,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 37,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

CSL stock traded down $4.92 on Friday, hitting $293.51. 8,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,867. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.34 and a 200-day moving average of $267.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.